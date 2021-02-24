Texas State looks to extend streak vs La.-Monroe

Sports

ULM (7-16, 5-11) vs. Texas State (16-6, 10-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its sixth straight conference win against ULM. Texas State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 74-73 on Jan. 30. ULM beat Arkansas-Little Rock by four at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State’s Mason Harrell, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RUSSELL: Russell Harrison has connected on 31.1 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 79 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Warhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has an assist on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) over its previous three games while ULM has assists on 53 of 84 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bobcats 13th among Division I teams. The ULM offense has averaged 64.9 points through 23 games (ranked 293rd, nationally).

