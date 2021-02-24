Rider, St. Pete’s meet in conference play

Sports

Rider (4-13, 4-10) vs. St. Peter’s (11-8, 8-6)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits St. Peter’s in a MAAC matchup. Rider fell short in a 93-68 game at Quinnipiac on Sunday. St. Peter’s lost 51-50 loss at home to Marist on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: St. Peter’s’ KC Ndefo has averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Broncs, Dwight Murray Jr. has averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson has put up 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DWIGHT: Murray has connected on 39 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Rider has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 79.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Peter’s defense has allowed only 61.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Peacocks 10th among Division I teams. The Rider offense has averaged 67.6 points through 17 games (ranked 253rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com