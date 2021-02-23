Sports

TIGER WOODS-VEHICLE CRASH

Woods suffers leg injuries in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say there’s no immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in a car crash that seriously injured both of the golfer’s legs.

At a news conference, the police chief and fire chief of Los Angeles County didn’t answer follow-up questions on how they know he wasn’t impaired or how fast he was driving. Weather was not a factor in the crash.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby (OHZ’-bee) say Woods was conscious and able to communicate when authorities arrived to pry him from an SUV after a rollover crash Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. His agent said he underwent leg surgery.

The deputy who first responded said Woods was alert and able to respond. He also said the location was prone to accidents.

NBA-SCHEDULE

76ers win, Nets keep pace

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers were able to stay atop the NBA’s Atlantic Division, a half-game ahead of Brooklyn.

Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 109-102 win over the Raptors, ending Toronto’s ’ four-game winning streak.

Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Philly, and Furkan Korkmaz (FUR’-kahn KOHRK’-mahz) added 19 points to help the 76ers win for only the third time in their last seven games.

The Nets extended their season-high winning streak to seven games as Bruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter of a 127-118 win versus the Kings. James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to help his team send Sacramento to its eighth consecutive loss.

Checking out Tuesday’s other NBA action:

— The Bucks rolled to a 139-112 rout of the Timberwolves as Giannis Antetokoumpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) contributed 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and spoiled Chris Finch’s Minnesota head coach debut.

— Stephen Curry poured in 37 points in leading the Warriors to a 114-106 victory over the Knicks. Curry had 26 points in the second half, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:38 left.

— Luka Doncic capped his 31-point game by draining a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining, giving the Mavericks a 110-107 win over the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 29 points for the Celtics, including a go-ahead jumper after Boston trailed by 11 with three minutes to go.

— Cleveland’s 10-game losing streak is over after Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta failed to get off a final shot in the Cavaliers’ 112-111 triumph over the Hawks. Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland 17 and Jarrett Allen chipped in 13 with 14 rebounds for the Cavs.

— Rookie guard Saben Lee scored a season-best 21 points and the Pistons stopped a three-game skid with a 105-93 downing of the Magic. Josh Jackson added 18 to help Detroit improve its league-worst road record to 3-14.

NBA-ALL-STAR RESERVES

Harden, Paul among ASG backups

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul lead the list of players selected by the NBA’s head coaches as reserves for the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Harden has been named an All-Star for the ninth straight year and Paul has earned his 11th All-Star selection.

The reserves will include Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Clippers forward Paul George, Jazz center Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on the Western Conference team, The East backups include 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Magic center Nikola Vučević (VOO’-cheh-vihch), Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Utah guard Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans forward Zion Williamson fill out the West bench. Chicago guard Zach LaVine and New York forward Julius Randle were added to the East squad.

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Spartans top Illini

UNDATED (AP) — Unranked Michigan State looked like a team desperate for a berth in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as the Spartans sit below the bubble.

Aaron Henry delivered 20 points and Joshua Langford had a double-double as Michigan State knocked off No. 5 Illinois, 81-72.

Langford grabbed 16 rebounds and had 13 points for the Spartans who received a 15-point performance from Rocket Watts.

Michigan State shot 54% from the field and held Illinois to 5-for-17 from 3-point range.

Trent Frazier had a game-high 22 points for the Illini, who ended a seven-game winning streak and fell to 16-6. Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) had 17 points on 6 of 18 shooting in his first game since recording his second triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, second-ranked Baylor barely avoided an upset bid before improving to 18-0. MaCio Teague (MAY’-see-oh teeg) sank a layup with 2:30 remaining to spark the Bears to a 77-75 triumph over Iowa State at Waco.

Adam Flagler had a season-high 22 points to lead the Bears, while Jared Butler added 18 points.

In other top-25 men’s basketball finals:

— Caleb Daniels scored 17 points and eighth-ranked Villanova avenged an early-season loss to St. John’s by blasting the Red Storm, 81-58. Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 points for the Wildcats, who hit 11 3-pointers and held St. John’s to 3-for-22 from downtown.

— Tenth-ranked West Virginia earned a 74-66 road win over TCU as Taz Sherman dropped in 23 points and Derek Culver had 18 with 14 rebounds. The Mountaineers led nearly the entire game thanks to Culver, who scored 15 first-half points on 6 of 8 shooting.

— Moses Wright provided 17 of his 26 points in the second half to help Georgia Tech pull away in a 69-53 victory over Virginia Tech. Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Pens beat Caps again

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are having their way with the Washington Capitals so far this season.

The Pens beat the Caps for the fourth time in five meetings as Kasperi Kapanen (kas-PEHR’-ee KAP’-ah-nehn) scored 1:43 into overtime to complete a 3-2 win over Washington. Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who have won eight times when trailing or tied after two periods.

Three of Pittsburgh’s four wins over Washington have come in OT or a shootout.

Conor Sheary (SHEER’-ee) and Richard Panik (PAH’-nihk) scored for Washington, which only led for just 22 seconds.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Alex DeBrincat (deh-BRIHN’-kat) scored the winning goal in a shootout to give the Blackhawks a 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets. Patrick Kane and a goal and three assists for Chicago, which withstood Oliver Bjorkstrand’s (BYOHRK’-strandz) two third-period goals in winning for the seventh time in nine games.

— Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen (EH’-lee tohl-VA’-nehn) scored power-play goals in the third period to send the Predators past the Red Wings, 2-0. Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nah) turned back 24 shots in his first shutout of the season and 59th of his career.

— Victor Olofsson (OH’-lahf-suhn) scored his sixth power-play goal and Linus (LEE’-nuhs) Ullmark turned back 41 saves in a stellar performance to carry the Sabres past the Devils, 4-1. Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens (KUH’-zehnz) scored 1:34 apart in the third period to break the game open.

— Brady Tkachuk (kah-CHUHK’) scored twice before Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris furnished shootout goals in the Senators’ 5-4 win over the Canadiens. Tkachuk tied it midway through the third period to help Ottawa deal Montreal its third loss in a row and second straight to the Senators.

MLB-MARINERS-FALLOUT

Seattle doing damage control with players after exec’s video

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation. They’re giving players the message that they have every right to be upset.

The video posted showed Mather expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making controversial remarks about players during a recent online event. He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He also admitted the team may be manipulating service time for some of its young players.

Mather has since resigned.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees finalize deal with Gardner

UNDATED (AP) — Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized a $5.15 million, one-year contract for the outfielder to return for a 14th season.

New York also finalized its one-year deal with left-hander Justin Wilson.

To clear roster spots, right-hander Luis Severino was put on the 60-day injured list and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment. Severino is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed last February.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— First baseman and designated hitter Mitch Moreland has finalized a one-year, $2.5 million package with the Athletics. The 35-year-old hit .265 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 42 games between Boston and San Diego last season.

— The Braves and third baseman Jake Lamb have finalized a non-guaranteed one-year, $1 million contract. Lamb was a 2017 All-Star with the Diamondbacks. He will compete for a backup spot and could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base.

— Infielder Travis Shaw is back with the Brewers after accepting a minor league contract and an invitation to spring training. Shaw last played for the Brewers from 2017-19, hitting .239 with 70 home runs and 203 RBIs. He tailed off dramatically in 2019, hitting just .157 with a .281 on-base percentage, .270 slugging percentage, seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games.

— Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019 before a left calf injury limited his availability last year.

— The Tigers have announced their minor league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran. The 30-year-old Teheran is coming off a tough season in which he went 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA with the Angels. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Braves.

NHL-INJURIES

Blues’ Gunnarsson out for the season

UNDATED (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is out for the rest of the NHL season with a right knee injury.

Gunnarsson injured the knee when he got tangled up with Kings forward Gabe Vilardi midway through a 3-0 loss on Monday night.

The Blues also said forward Ivan Barbashev will be re-evaluated in six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

The team has been without top winger Vladimir Tarasenko for its first 20 games. General manager Doug Armstrong has said the hope is Tarasenko comes back well before the end of the regular season.

In other NHL injury news:

— Sabres defenseman William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm, further depleting Buffalo’s injury-thinned blue line. The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday.