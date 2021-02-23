Sports

TIGER WOODS-VEHICLE CRASH

Woods suffers leg injuries in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities and Tiger Woods’ manager say the golf star has suffered leg injuries in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and has been undergoing surgery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it Tuesday. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer. Authorities say an ambulance took Woods to a hospital in serious condition.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor in action for the first time in three weeks

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor is back in its bid for an undefeated season. For the first time in three weeks, the second-ranked Bears are in action tonight against Iowa State. And it’s the first of three games in five days for Baylor, which had its schedule disrupted by COVID-19. The Bears have a day to get ready for No. 10 West Virginia, and play again two days later at No. 17 Kansas. Baylor overcame an earlier coronavirus pause to keep winning, matching top-ranked Gonzaga as the only unbeaten teams in Division One.

In other action involving ranked teams:

— Fifth-ranked Illinois visits Michigan State tonight — the second of four games the Illini are playing in a span of eight days. Illinois is looking for its eighth straight win.

— Seventh-ranked Oklahoma — winner of three in a row — plays its third straight road game, visiting Kansas State.

— Number-eight Villanova hosts St. John’s. And tenth-ranked West Virginia faces TCU in Fort Worth.

— A matchup of ranked teams pits number-14 Texas against 17th-ranked Kansas. Virginia Tech, ranked 16th, hosts Georgia Tech. And number-24 Missouri plays Ole Miss.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Raptors seek fifth straight win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors are looking for their fifth win in a row in a rematch tonight against the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors beat the Sixers 110-103 on Sunday night.

Also on the NBA schedule:

— After coming back from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime last night, the Washington Wizards have another tough task facing them tonight. They’re staying in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers, who are 22-and-10 so far this season. The Wizards have won five straight.

— The Brooklyn Nets, riding a six-game win streak, host the slumping Sacramento Kings.

— The Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to snap a ten-game losing streak, host the Atlanta Hawks in the third game of a four-game homestand.

— The Orlando Magic, winners of three in a row, have a rematch in Orlando against the Detroit Pistons, who they beat 105-96 Sunday night.

— The Milwaukee Bucks host Minnesota in the fifth of eight consecutive games at home for the Bucks.

— Boston visits Dallas as the Mavericks finish what ended up being eight straight games at home because of the two weather-related postponements.

— The New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors, and the Portland Trail Blazers play at Denver.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Oilers at Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — In the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the first of their two games this week in Vancouver. The Oilers are coming off of wins over Calgary in a home-and-home series.

The NHL schedule also finds the Buffalo Sabres visiting the New Jersey Devils, the Chicago Blackhawks playing the first of two in Columbus, the Canadiens and Senators completing a two-game set in Ottawa, the Pittsburgh Penguins in Washington for the first of two against the Capitals, and Nashville taking on the Red Wings in Detroit.

NHL-INJURIES

Blues’ Gunnarsson out for the season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is out for the rest of the NHL season with a right knee injury. Forward Ivan Barbashev will be re-evaluated in six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

Those injuries will test the Blues’ depth with several regulars already out of the lineup. St. Louis has lost two in a row but remains in second place in the West Division. The team has been without top winger Vladimir Tarasenko for its first 20 games.

General manager Doug Armstrong has said the hope is Tarasenko comes back well before the end of the regular season.

In other NHL injury news:

— Buffalo Sabres defenseman William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm, further depleting Buffalo’s injury-thinned blue line. Borgen had the fracture surgically repaired the team announced hours before it completes a four-game road trip in New Jersey. The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday. Buffalo is already missing Jake McCabe, who sustained a season-ending knee injury. And Rasmus Ristolainen is out indefinitely while recovering from the aftereffects of testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

MLB-MARINERS-FALLOUT

Seattle doing damage control with players after exec’s video

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation. They’re giving players the message that they have every right to be upset.

The video posted showed Mather expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making controversial remarks about players during a recent online event. He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He also admitted the team may be manipulating service time for some of its young players.

Mather has since resigned.

MLB-YANKEES-GARDNER

Yankees finalize deal with Gardner

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized a $5.15 million, one-year contract for the outfielder to return for a 14th season. New York also finalized its one-year deal with left-hander Justin Wilson. To clear roster spots, right-hander Luis Severino was put on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27, and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Atlanta Braves have finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that is not guaranteed. The Braves added another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots as the team held its first full-squad workout of spring training. Lamb was a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will compete for a backup spot and could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base.

— Travis Shaw is back in Milwaukee to give the Brewers one more option for their unsettled situation at third base. Shaw has signed a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to major-league camp. He spent the 2020 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

— Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old Kennedy will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen. Kennedy and new Rangers general manager Chris Young were teammates in Kansas City in 2016 and 2017. Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019, but had a left calf injury last year.

— The Detroit Tigers have announced their minor league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran, which includes an invitation to major league spring training. The 30-year-old Teheran is coming off a tough season in which he went 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels, but he was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Atlanta Braves.