Tulsa looks to sweep Cincy

Cincinnati (7-8, 5-5) vs. Tulsa (10-9, 7-7)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati seeks revenge on Tulsa after dropping the first matchup in Cincinnati. The teams last went at it on Jan. 2, when the Golden Hurricane shot 56.8 percent from the field while limiting Cincinnati to just 34.4 percent en route to the 70-66 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Keith Williams has connected on 27.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 7-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Golden Hurricane are 0-6 when allowing 69 or more points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Hurricane are 6-0 when they score at least 70 points and 4-9 when they fall shy of that total. The Bearcats are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 2-8 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 70.7 possessions per game.

