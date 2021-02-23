Southern looks for home win vs Alabama A&M

Sports

Alabama A&M (6-4, 4-4) vs. Southern (6-8, 6-4)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its ninth straight win over Alabama A&M at F.G. Clark Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Southern was a 70-63 win on Jan. 23, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is also a big contributor, producing 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Jayden Saddler, who is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 assists.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Jaguars have scored 71.9 points per game and allowed 62.8 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 85.5 points scored and 89 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Saddler has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Southern field goals over the last five games. Saddler has accounted for 26 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Southern is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama A&M’s Hicks has attempted 64 3-pointers and connected on 32.8 percent of them, and is 5 of 28 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked second in the SWAC with an average of 72.8 possessions per game.

