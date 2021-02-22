Sports

NBA SCHEDULE West’s top two in action

UNDATED (AP) — With 24 wins against only 6 losses, there’s no arguing the Utah Jazz are good. Winning 80 percent of their games has the Jazz atop the Western Conference standings. Still, Saturday’s 116-112 loss to the Clippers snapped Utah’s 9-game win streak. They’ll look to start a new streak tonight when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Behind Utah in the conference, but leading the Pacific Division, the Lakers get a visit from the Washington Wizards. The defending NBA champions have lost their last two game while missing starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder.

Elsewhere in the NBA, Chicago is at Houston, Dallas is scheduled to host Memphis, there’s Thunder and Heat clashing in Oklahoma City, while the Trail Blazers are down in Phoenix to play the Suns.

San Antonio had been scheduled to play the Pacers in Indiana, this evening. That game has been postponed as the Spurs deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

NBA NEWS

Timberwolves fire Ryan Saunders, hire Chris Finch as coach

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. The Timberwolves announced the hiring of Toronto assistant Chris Finch as their new coach today.

At 7-24, Minnesota has the league’s worst record this season and already is 7 1/2 games out of what would be the final play-in spot for the Western Conference postseason.

NHL SCHEDULE

Eight-game schedule for the NHL

UNDATED (AP) — After playing outdoors in sunny Lake Tahoe, the Avalanche and Golden Knights may be relieved to be back on solid ice when they meet in Denver tonight. Saturday’s setting was spectacular, though the brilliant sunshine destroyed the ice, forcing an eight-hour delay after the first period. Returning after dark when the ice was firmer, Colorado emerged the winner, beating Vegas 3-2.

The rest of the NHL schedule has the Buffalo Sabres on Long Island to play the Islanders, Calgary is at Toronto, the Stars visit the Panthers, Carolina hosts Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Kings are in St. Louis to play the Blues. Anaheim visits Arizona, and the Minnesota Wild are at San Jose in the late game.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Two ranked teams on the courts

UNDATED (AP) — It’s a light night for top-25 college basketball.

Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech tonight in a Big-12 matchup. The Red Raiders had been ranked No. 15 heading into the weekend, but dropped a 67-61 decision to No. 23 Kansas Saturday.

And in the Pac-12, Oregon visits No. 17 Southern California. At one point the Ducks had six of seven games postponed by COVID-19, and that streak ended with an ugly loss to Washington State. But they followed with five straight wins, including one over fellow bubble-dweller Colorado, heading into tonight’s game.