Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bella Vista Prep 68, Southwest Leadership 64
Buckeye 76, Yuma 59
Cactus 60, Phoenix Greenway 48
Campo Verde 70, Poston Butte 39
Chandler Valley Christian 68, Odyssey Institute 27
Flagstaff 53, Lee Williams High School 46
Flagstaff Coconino 42, Prescott 35
Gilbert Mesquite 65, Chandler Seton 62
Glendale Prep 74, Flagstaff Northland Prep 36
Imagine Prep at Surprise 77, Madison Highland Prep 73
Kearny Ray 85, North Phoenix Preparatory 50
Mesa 61, Tucson 43
Perry 43, Chandler Hamilton 37
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45, St John Paul II 14
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 74, Phoenix Desert Vista 56
Rio Rico 67, Walden Grove 58
San Tan Charter 90, NFL YET College Prep Academy 37
Tucson Catalina Foothills 69, Tucson Flowing Wells 46
Tucson Desert View 73, Tucson Palo Verde 67
Tucson Sahuaro 59, Tucson Rincon 51
Tucson Salpointe 71, Tucson Sabino 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 50, Cactus 30
Casa Grande 49, Tucson Amphitheater 40
Cottonwood Mingus 52, Prescott 42
Desert Heights Prep 43, Heritage Academy – Laveen 12
Flagstaff 60, Lee Williams High School 35
Glendale Apollo 67, Glendale Arizona IHS 43
Glendale Prep 52, Flagstaff Northland Prep 24
Kearny Ray 52, Lincoln 31
Kingman Academy of Learning 50, Mohave Accelerated 18
Mesa 64, Tucson 48
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 63, St John Paul II 36
Phoenix Horizon 45, Phoenix Arcadia 44
Phoenix Pinnacle 42, Glendale O’Connor 39
Scottsdale Notre Dame 49, Phoenix Thunderbird 26
Thatcher 57, St. Johns 48
Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Tucson Catalina Foothills 36
Tucson Palo Verde 43, Tucson Desert View 19
Tucson Sahuaro 62, Tucson Sunnyside 42
Vail Cienega 47, Sierra Vista Buena 38
Veritas Prep 58, Glendale North Pointe 42
Willow Canyon 59, Glendale 4
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eagar Round Valley vs. St. Michael, ccd.
___
