By
Published 10:36 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bella Vista Prep 68, Southwest Leadership 64

Buckeye 76, Yuma 59

Cactus 60, Phoenix Greenway 48

Campo Verde 70, Poston Butte 39

Chandler Valley Christian 68, Odyssey Institute 27

Flagstaff 53, Lee Williams High School 46

Flagstaff Coconino 42, Prescott 35

Gilbert Mesquite 65, Chandler Seton 62

Glendale Prep 74, Flagstaff Northland Prep 36

Imagine Prep at Surprise 77, Madison Highland Prep 73

Kearny Ray 85, North Phoenix Preparatory 50

Mesa 61, Tucson 43

Perry 43, Chandler Hamilton 37

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45, St John Paul II 14

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 74, Phoenix Desert Vista 56

Rio Rico 67, Walden Grove 58

San Tan Charter 90, NFL YET College Prep Academy 37

Tucson Catalina Foothills 69, Tucson Flowing Wells 46

Tucson Desert View 73, Tucson Palo Verde 67

Tucson Sahuaro 59, Tucson Rincon 51

Tucson Salpointe 71, Tucson Sabino 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 50, Cactus 30

Casa Grande 49, Tucson Amphitheater 40

Cottonwood Mingus 52, Prescott 42

Desert Heights Prep 43, Heritage Academy – Laveen 12

Flagstaff 60, Lee Williams High School 35

Glendale Apollo 67, Glendale Arizona IHS 43

Glendale Prep 52, Flagstaff Northland Prep 24

Kearny Ray 52, Lincoln 31

Kingman Academy of Learning 50, Mohave Accelerated 18

Mesa 64, Tucson 48

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 63, St John Paul II 36

Phoenix Horizon 45, Phoenix Arcadia 44

Phoenix Pinnacle 42, Glendale O’Connor 39

Scottsdale Notre Dame 49, Phoenix Thunderbird 26

Thatcher 57, St. Johns 48

Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Tucson Catalina Foothills 36

Tucson Palo Verde 43, Tucson Desert View 19

Tucson Sahuaro 62, Tucson Sunnyside 42

Vail Cienega 47, Sierra Vista Buena 38

Veritas Prep 58, Glendale North Pointe 42

Willow Canyon 59, Glendale 4

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eagar Round Valley vs. St. Michael, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

