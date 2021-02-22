Green, Washington visit ASU

Regional Sports

Washington (5-17, 4-14) vs. Arizona State (7-11, 4-8)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Quade Green and Washington will take on Remy Martin and Arizona State. Green has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10.4 over his last five games. Martin is averaging 26.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Arizona State’s Martin has averaged 18 points while Alonzo Verge Jr. has put up 12.2 points. For the Huskies, Green has averaged 14.2 points while Jamal Bey has put up 9.7 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-6 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has 34 assists on 78 field goals (43.6 percent) across its past three contests while Washington has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the country. The Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

___

___

