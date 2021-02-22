Goodwin, St. Louis visit VCU

Sports

Saint Louis (11-4, 4-3) vs. VCU (16-5, 9-3)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Goodwin and Saint Louis will battle Nah’Shon Hyland and VCU. The senior Goodwin is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Hyland, a sophomore, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Louis’ Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 29.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 62.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rams are 14-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Billikens are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or worse, and 2-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. VCU has 40 assists on 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three contests while Saint Louis has assists on 51 of 77 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

