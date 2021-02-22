Cole, UConn visit Georgetown

Sports

UConn (10-6, 7-6) vs. Georgetown (7-10, 5-7)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as R.J. Cole and UConn will battle Jahvon Blair and Georgetown. Cole is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Blair has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgetown has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Chudier Bile and Donald Carey have collectively accounted for 81 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 83 percent of all Hoyas points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Blair has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Georgetown field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UConn is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Huskies are 3-6 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated second in the Big East with an average of 71.3 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com