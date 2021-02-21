SIUE looks to end streak vs Morehead St.

Sports

Morehead State (17-7, 14-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-14, 6-10)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks to extend Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s conference losing streak to five games. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last OVC win came against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 81-63 on Feb. 11. Morehead State won 79-69 at UT Martin in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Mike Adewunmi has averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds while Shamar Wright has put up 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Eagles, Johni Broome has averaged 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while Devon Cooper has put up 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Adewunmi has connected on 39.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-12 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 86.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State is rated second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Eagles have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game.

