Ducks take on the Coyotes on 3-game skid

Anaheim Ducks (6-9-3, sixth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-7-3, fourth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Ducks take on Arizona.

The Coyotes are 7-7-3 against opponents in the West Division. Arizona has converted on 20.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 13 power-play goals.

The Ducks are 6-9-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim scores 1.8 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Maxime Comtois leads them with seven total goals.

Arizona knocked off Anaheim 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 28. Christian Dvorak scored two goals for the Coyotes in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with seven goals, adding eight assists and collecting 15 points. Nick Schmaltz has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Comtois leads the Ducks with seven goals and has 9 points. David Backes has two goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: out (lower body).

