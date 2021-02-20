Hartford, UMass Lowell meet in conference play

Sports

Hartford (11-8, 8-6) vs. UMass Lowell (8-11, 7-8)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes meet as Hartford faces UMass Lowell. Both teams last played this past weekend. Hartford beat NJIT by 14 on Sunday, while UMass Lowell is coming off of a 69-67 loss on Saturday to New Hampshire.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Connor Withers has averaged 10.6 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the River Hawks. Complementing Withers is Bryce Daley, who is maintaining an average of 7.4 points per game. The Hawks are led by Austin Williams, who is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Williams has connected on 26.4 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Hartford is 6-0 when it puts up 70 or more points and 5-8 when falling short of 70. UMass Lowell is 7-0 when it scores at least 73 points and 1-11 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hartford defense has allowed only 63.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 29th-lowest figure in the country. The UMass Lowell offense has produced just 68.9 points through 19 games (ranked 232nd among Division I teams).

