Murray State looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-13, 6-9) vs. Murray State (12-10, 9-8)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. In its last 14 wins against the Cougars, Murray State has won by an average of 15 points. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2014, a 67-60 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Cougars are led by Mike Adewunmi and Sidney Wilson. Adewunmi is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Wilson is accounting for 13.1 points per contest. The Racers have been anchored by juniors KJ Williams and Tevin Brown, who are scoring 16 and 13.8 points, respectively.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Adewunmi has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Racers are 0-9 when they score 71 points or fewer and 12-1 when they exceed 71 points. The Cougars are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 8-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Racers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Murray State has an assist on 49 of 86 field goals (57 percent) over its previous three matchups while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Murray State has held opposing teams to 66 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams.

