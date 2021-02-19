LIU Brooklyn looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Sports

Central Connecticut (4-13, 4-10) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (7-7, 7-7)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. In its last five wins against the Blue Devils, Long Island-Brooklyn has won by an average of 15 points. Central Connecticut’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2018, a 72-63 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Eral Penn, Ty Flowers and Virshon Cotton have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 67 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Flowers has directly created 41 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 31 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 7-2 when it scores at least 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Devils have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Sharks. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Central Connecticut has assists on 34 of 58 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Sharks have averaged 20.6 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com