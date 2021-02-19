Little Rock looks to end streak vs La.-Monroe

Sports

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-11, 6-8) vs. ULM (5-16, 3-11)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM looks to extend Arkansas-Little Rock’s conference losing streak to five games. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last Sun Belt win came against the ULM Warhawks 65-49 on Jan. 30. ULM lost 88-72 to Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RUSSELL: Russell Harrison has connected on 30.1 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Trojans are 5-11 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

LAST FIVE: Arkansas-Little Rock has scored 61.2 points while allowing 64.6 points over its last five games. ULM has averaged 60.2 points and given up 68 over its last five.

