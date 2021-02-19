Illinois St. looks for home win vs Northern Iowa

Sports

Northern Iowa (7-15, 5-11) vs. Illinois State (7-15, 4-12)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks for its sixth straight win over Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena. The last victory for the Panthers at Illinois State was a 54-53 win on Jan. 25, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Bowen Born and Nate Heise have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Antonio Reeves has connected on 33.7 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-12 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 69 points. The Redbirds are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State is ranked first in the MVC with an average of 70.5 possessions per game.

