Bradley, Valpo meet in conference play

Bradley (11-14, 5-11) vs. Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Bradley battles Valparaiso. Bradley fell 88-71 at home to Illinois State on Thursday. Valparaiso lost 54-52 on the road to Loyola of Chicago on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Braves have been led by Sean East II and Ja’Shon Henry. East has averaged 8.4 points while Henry has put up 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Brown and Gold have been led by sophomores Donovan Clay and Ben Krikke, who have combined to score 22.8 points per contest.EFFECTIVE EAST II: East has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-12 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Brown and Gold have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Valparaiso has 35 assists on 72 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Bradley has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second in the MVC with an average of 68.9 possessions per game.

