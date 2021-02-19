Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

Sports

Tennessee Tech (3-21, 3-14) vs. Belmont (23-1, 17-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee Tech. In its last seven wins against the Golden Eagles, Belmont has won by an average of 13 points. Tennessee Tech’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 83-70 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski has averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Grayson Murphy has put up 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. For the Golden Eagles, Jr. Clay has averaged 15.4 points while Damaria Franklin has put up 12 points and 4.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Clay has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. Clay has accounted for 29 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 159 3-pointers and connected on 39 percent of them, and is 8 for 30 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee Tech has dropped its last 15 road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 79.1 points during those contests. Belmont has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 62.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 11th among Division 1 teams. The Tennessee Tech defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 279th).

