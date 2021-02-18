UNCG looks for home win vs Chattanooga

Sports

Chattanooga (18-5, 9-5) vs. UNC Greensboro (15-7, 10-4)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its fifth straight win over Chattanooga at Greensboro Coliseum. The last victory for the Mocs at UNC Greensboro was a 73-60 win on Jan. 21, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Keyshaun Langley has put up 9.3 points. For the Mocs, Malachi Smith has averaged 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 16.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Miller has made or assisted on 43 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last four road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 65.5 points during those contests. UNC Greensboro has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 64.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mocs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Chattanooga has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Chattanooga and UNC Greensboro are ranked at the top of the SoCon when it comes to ball security. The Mocs are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.8 percent of their possessions this year, 10.9 turnovers per game. The Spartans are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 16.6 percent, 11.7 per game.

