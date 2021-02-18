Southern Miss, FIU look to end streaks

Sports

Southern Miss (7-14, 3-11) vs. Florida International (9-14, 2-12)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks to extend Florida International’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Southern Miss’ last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 64-59 on Jan. 16. Florida International has dropped its last 11 games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan, Radshad Davis and Eric Lovett have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Antonio Daye, Jr. has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. Daye, has accounted for 33 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 66 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-9 when allowing 68 or more points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Southern Miss has lost its last seven road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams. The Panthers have made only 7.3 3-pointers per game over their four-game losing skid, however.

