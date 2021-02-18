Morehead St. looks to extend streak vs UTM

Sports

Morehead State (16-7, 13-3) vs. UT Martin (7-13, 5-11)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UT Martin. Morehead State has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Skyhawks. UT Martin’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2016, an 81-77 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UT Martin’s Cameron Holden has averaged 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Jaron Williams has put up 10.5 points. For the Eagles, Johni Broome has averaged 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while Devon Cooper has put up 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CAMERON: Holden has connected on 24.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has 27 assists on 61 field goals (44.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Morehead State has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State is ranked second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Eagles have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game and 12.2 per game over their last five games.

