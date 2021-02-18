Missouri St. looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Sports

Missouri State (15-5, 11-5) vs. Evansville (8-12, 6-8)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Evansville. Missouri State’s last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 70-50 on Feb. 1. Evansville lost 87-73 to Indiana State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bears are led by Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim. Mosley is averaging 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while Prim is putting up 16 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Purple Aces have been led by juniors Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton. Givance has averaged 12.3 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists while Newton has put up 12.4 points per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Prim has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 31 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Evansville is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 8-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Missouri State has won its last five road games, scoring 74.6 points, while allowing 63.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has made 10 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among MVC teams.

