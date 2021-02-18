La. Tech, Middle Tenn. meet in conference play

Sports

Louisiana Tech (17-6, 10-4) vs. Middle Tennessee (5-13, 3-9)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech pays visit to Middle Tennessee in a CUSA matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Louisiana Tech beat UAB by five at home, while Middle Tennessee fell to Marshall on the road, 96-85.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Davis, Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss, DeAndre Dishman, Jalen Jordan and Dontrell Shuler have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 63 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 28.6 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Middle Tennessee is 0-9 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 5-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee has 42 assists on 88 field goals (47.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Louisiana Tech has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.2 free throws per game.

