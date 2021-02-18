Kentucky looks to knock off No. 19 Tennessee

Sports

Kentucky (7-13, 6-7) vs. No. 19 Tennessee (15-5, 8-5)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee looks to give Kentucky its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Kentucky’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Auburn Tigers 73-66 on Feb. 29, 2020. Tennessee is coming off a 93-73 win at home over South Carolina in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Brandon Boston Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jaden Springer has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 71.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kentucky’s Davion Mintz has attempted 106 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 9 for 22 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Volunteers 18th among Division I teams. The Kentucky offense has averaged 69.9 points through 20 games (ranked 206th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com