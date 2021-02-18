Florida looks to sweep Georgia

Sports

Georgia (13-8, 6-8) vs. Florida (10-6, 6-5)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia seeks revenge on Florida after dropping the first matchup in Athens. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 23, when the Gators shot 56.9 percent from the field while holding Georgia to just 54.2 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tre Mann is putting up 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gators. Colin Castleton has paired with Mann and is producing 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Sahvir Wheeler, who is averaging 13.5 points and seven assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Wheeler has accounted for 27 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Florida is a perfect 10-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Florida has an assist on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its past three outings while Georgia has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com