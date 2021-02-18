Ball State seeks revenge on Akron

Sports

Akron (13-4, 11-3) vs. Ball State (7-10, 5-7)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron goes for the season sweep over Ball State after winning the previous matchup in Akron. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when the Zips outshot Ball State from the field 49.1 percent to 34 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to a 74-42 victory.

SENIOR SCORING: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ishmael El-Amin, K.J. Walton, Brachen Hazen, Jarron Coleman and Miryne Thomas have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Loren Cristian Jackson has accounted for 53 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Ball State is 0-9 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 7-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Akron is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Zips are 3-4 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAC teams. The Zips have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

