Utah, Oregon State meet in conference play

Utah (9-8, 6-7) vs. Oregon State (10-10, 7-8)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Utah matches up against Oregon State. Utah came up short in a 73-66 game at Stanford on Saturday. Oregon State lost 75-73 to Arizona State on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Beavers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Timmy Allen has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Oregon State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 68.

STINGY DEFENSE: Utah has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Pac-12 teams.

