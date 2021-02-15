Providence looks to sweep UConn

Sports

Providence (11-10, 7-8) vs. UConn (9-5, 6-5)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn seeks revenge on Providence after dropping the first matchup in Providence. The teams last met on Feb. 10, when the Friars outshot UConn from the field 43.4 percent to 40.3 percent and made 13 more foul shots en route to an 11-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: UConn’s R.J. Cole has averaged 15.5 points and 4.8 assists while Tyrese Martin has put up 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Friars, David Duke has averaged 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Nate Watson has put up 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVID: Duke has connected on 40 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Friars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. UConn has 39 assists on 76 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three outings while Providence has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent. The Huskies have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

