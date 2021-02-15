Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckeye 71, Yuma 60
Flagstaff Coconino 71, Chandler Seton 39
Mesa Red Mountain 57, Queen Creek 51
North Phoenix Preparatory 57, Anthem Prep 54
Peoria 76, Poston Butte 57
Phoenix Sunnyslope 82, Yuma Kofa 21
Tempe Prep 68, Glendale North Pointe 27
Tombstone 61, Willcox 60
Valley Vista 87, Phoenix Desert Vista 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bisbee vs. Tombstone, ccd.
Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Mesa Dobson, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.
Tolleson vs. Liberty, ccd.
Tucson Rincon vs. Vail Cienega, ccd.
Vista Grande vs. Tempe, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chandler Seton 47, Flagstaff Coconino 37
Glendale North Pointe 30, Tempe Prep 28
Mesa Red Mountain 50, Queen Creek 37
Peoria 38, Poston Butte 37
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 87, Glendale Arizona IHS 15
Phoenix Moon Valley 53, El Mirage Dysart 45
St John Paul II 58, Gilbert Classical Academy 25
Tombstone 35, Willcox 33
Tucson 63, Tucson Catalina Foothills 56
Tucson Amphitheater 63, Walden Grove 60, OT
Tucson Sunnyside 53, Tucson Palo Verde 31
Valley Vista 61, Phoenix Desert Vista 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avondale Westview vs. La Joya Community, ccd.
Liberty vs. Tolleson, ccd.
Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.
Tucson Cholla vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
