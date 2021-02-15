Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
Published 7:55 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckeye 71, Yuma 60

Flagstaff Coconino 71, Chandler Seton 39

Mesa Red Mountain 57, Queen Creek 51

North Phoenix Preparatory 57, Anthem Prep 54

Peoria 76, Poston Butte 57

Phoenix Sunnyslope 82, Yuma Kofa 21

Tempe Prep 68, Glendale North Pointe 27

Tombstone 61, Willcox 60

Valley Vista 87, Phoenix Desert Vista 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bisbee vs. Tombstone, ccd.

Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Mesa Dobson, ccd.

La Joya Community vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.

Tolleson vs. Liberty, ccd.

Tucson Rincon vs. Vail Cienega, ccd.

Vista Grande vs. Tempe, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chandler Seton 47, Flagstaff Coconino 37

Glendale North Pointe 30, Tempe Prep 28

Mesa Red Mountain 50, Queen Creek 37

Peoria 38, Poston Butte 37

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 87, Glendale Arizona IHS 15

Phoenix Moon Valley 53, El Mirage Dysart 45

St John Paul II 58, Gilbert Classical Academy 25

Tombstone 35, Willcox 33

Tucson 63, Tucson Catalina Foothills 56

Tucson Amphitheater 63, Walden Grove 60, OT

Tucson Sunnyside 53, Tucson Palo Verde 31

Valley Vista 61, Phoenix Desert Vista 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avondale Westview vs. La Joya Community, ccd.

Liberty vs. Tolleson, ccd.

Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.

Tucson Cholla vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content