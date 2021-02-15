Missouri St. looks to extend streak vs Indiana St.

Sports

Indiana State (12-8, 9-6) vs. Missouri State (14-5, 10-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Indiana State. Missouri State’s last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 70-50 on Feb. 1. Indiana State beat Evansville by six on the road in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Missouri State’s Isiaih Mosley has averaged 20.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 12.2 points and six rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Key has directly created 44 percent of all Indiana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and three assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 12-3 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bears are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 4-5 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Sycamores are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or worse, and 5-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 74 points per game.

