BU, Holy Cross meet in conference play

Sports

Boston University (4-6, 4-6) vs. Holy Cross (3-9, 3-9)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Holy Cross in a Patriot League matchup. Boston University won 86-68 at home against Holy Cross in its last outing. Holy Cross lost 86-68 at Boston University in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Gerrale Gates has averaged 18 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Crusaders. Complementing Gates is Austin Butler, who is producing 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Javante McCoy, who is averaging 17 points and 4.5 rebounds.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Crusaders have scored 70.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Holy Cross is 0-9 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has an assist on 29 of 76 field goals (38.2 percent) over its past three outings while Boston University has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.7 percent. The Terriers have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com