Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Suns extend win streak

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns continue to demonstrate that their 8-0 record in last season’s NBA bubble wasn’t a fluke.

The Suns keep rolling following a 120-111 win over the 76ers.

Devin Booker poured in 36 points and Chris Paul added 18 with 10 assists in the Suns’ fifth consecutive victory. The Suns also received 15 points from Dario Saric in his first game back after missing 10 straight.

Booker contributed 16 points while the Suns turned a 53-all halftime tie into an 86-81 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— The Jazz have continued their torrid stretch by blowing through the Heat, 112-94. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points in Utah’s seventh straight victory and 18th in its last 19. Bojan Bogdanovic (bahg-DAHN’-oh-vihch) added 19 points for the Jazz, who have turned a 4-4 start into a league-best 22-5 record.

— Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Arena to play the Warriors team he helped capture two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Nets’ 134-117 victory over Golden State. James Harden dished out 14 assists and grabbed eight boards to go with 19 points, including five 3s.

— Doug McDermott furnished 26 points and Myles Turner chipped in 19 with 10 rebounds to help the Pacers get their second straight win since a four-game skid, 125-113 versus the Hawks. Indiana trailed by nine heading into the final period before scoring 41 points, including a 27-7 run to take control.

— Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points as the Knicks sent the Rockets to a season-high fifth straight loss, 121-99. Derrick Rose added 16 points for the Knicks, who had no problem in their first game after losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand the previous night.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Sooners outlast Mountaineers in 2 OTs

UNDATED (AP) — Austin Reaves and the Oklahoma Sooners were able to win a top-25 matchup this year and complete a season sweep of West Virginia.

Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime to send the 12th-ranked Sooners past the Mountaineers, 91-90. Reaves hit a go-ahead jumper with 27 seconds remaining, but the outcome was in doubt until West Virginia failed to score on its final four possessions.

Umoja Gibson added 21 for the Sooners, who had relinquished a nine-point lead in regulation.

Derek Culver had his 10th double-double of the season with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, one top-5 team went down in defeat on Saturday.

Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points and 19th-ranked Creighton made it six wins in its last seven games by whipping No. 5 Villanova, 86-70. Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half to help the Bluejays secure their first top-5 win since beating the Wildcats in February 2018.

Justin Moore had a team-high 21 points in Villanova’s most lopsided loss in 15 months.

In other top 25 games:

— Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) provided 28 points and top-ranked Gonzaga completed a 5-0 road stretch by hammering San Francisco, 100-61. The 20-0 Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, with Corey Kispert, Joel Ayai (joh-EHL’ ah-YAH’-ee) and Aaron Cook each finishing with 12.

— Ohio State won its sixth in a row as E.J. Liddell delivered 19 points and Justin Sueing (SOO’-ihng) had 16 in the fourth-ranked Buckeyes’ 78-59 victory against Indiana. OSU went on a 21-3 while building a 10-point halftime lead, but the Hoosiers got within five before the Buckeyes scored nine straight to take control.

— Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds in ninth-ranked Virginia’s seventh straight win over North Carolina, 60-48. Sam Hauser added 17 points for the Cavaliers, who opened with a 21-4 run and earned their fourth straight win.

— Arkansas surprised No. 10 Missouri as Justin Smith scored 19 points to lead the Razorbacks’ 86-81 in an overtime victory. Moses Moody scored 15 and Jalen Tate added 14 to help Arkansas move to 8-4 in the SEC.

— Herbert Jones scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half of 11th-ranked Alabama’s 111-82 dismantling of Georgia. The Tide hit 18 of 30 3-pointers to fuel the easy win.

— No. 13 Texas was a 70-55 winners over TCU behind Andrew Jones’ 19 points. Matt Coleman added 15 points and Jericho Sims added 11 points with eight rebounds as the Longhorns ended a two-game home losing streak.

— Iowa put another dagger into Michigan State’s NCAA hopes as Joe Wieskamp (WEES’-kamp) contributed 21 points to lead the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes’ balanced offense in an 88-58 rout of the Spartans. Luka Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16.

— LSU pulled off a 78-65 surprise against No. 16 Tennessee as Cam Thomas knocked in 25 points and JaVonte Smart added 20. Smart knocked down 8 of 13 field goal tries, and Darius Days had 14 points for the Tigers.

— Florida State returned from a two-week layoff as RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the 17th-ranked Seminoles defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime.

— Evan Mobley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead No. 20 Southern California to a 76-65 victory over Washington State. Tahj Eaddy scored a season high 29 points in the Trojans’ sixth straight win and 12th in their last 13 games.

— No. 22 Loyola Chicago got 20 points from Aher Uguak in an 81-54 thrashing of Drake.

— Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help 23rd-rated Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State 67-60.

— Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds for 25th-ranked Rutgers in a 64-50 downing of Northwestern.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA-INITIAL SEEDS

Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee’s initial rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings in a field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs were the top overall seed followed by the Bears in rankings released by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee as a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday.

Illinois, Villanova, Alabama and Houston were the No. 2 seeds in the four brackets.

Elsewhere in men’s college basketball:

— Maine has opted out of the remainder of the season. The team had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17. The Black Bears played nine games this season, going 2-7 overall and 2-6 in America East.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Golden Knights spoil Sharks home debut

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year.

Power-play goals by Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR’-sheh-soh), Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson sparked the Knights’ 3-1 win over the Sharks. Marc-Andre Fleury (marhk-ahn-dray FLOOR’-ee) made 24 saves to backstop the Golden Knights’ fourth win in five games.

Tomas Hertl scored the lone goal for San Jose, which had to open its home schedule in Glendale, Ariz., due to COVID-19 restrictions in Northern California.

In other ice action:

— The Bruins’ 10-game point streak is over after Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal in the third period broke a 2-2 tie in a 4-2 victory over Boston. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv) made 28 saves as the Islanders improved to 3-0-3 in their last six games.

— Tyler Johnson scored two of Tampa Bay’s four second-period goals in a 6-1 rout of the Panthers. Alexander Volkov added his first NHL goal and the Lightning strengthened their hold on first place in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 road trip.

— Carolina is 4-0 versus Dallas this season after Vincent Trocheck (TROH’-chehk) scored the only goal in the shootout to finish off a 4-3 triumph over the Stars. The Stars gained a point on Joe Pavelski’s goal with 40 seconds left in regulation before losing for the seventh time in eight games since sweeping a four-game, season-opening homestand.

— Alex DeBrincat (deh-BRIHN’-kat) scored 35 seconds into OT to complete the Blackhawks’ 3-2 triumph over the Blue Jackets. Chicago’s Nicolas Beaudin (boh-DEHN’) scored for the second straight game and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

— Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta (an-tee RAHN’-tah) 1:49 into overtime to give the Blues a 5-4 victory over the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored third-period goals to put Arizona ahead, 4-3, but the Blues forced OT on Jordan Kyrou’s (KY’-rooz) goal with 5:37 left.

— Luke Glendenning had a goal and two assists in the Red Wings’ 4-2 victory against the Predators. Robby Fabbri (RAB’-ree), Adam Erne (UR’-nee) and Anthony Mantha also scored to help Detroit snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-10-0.

— The Canadiens beat the Maple Leafs, 2-1 on Brendan Gallagher’s goal with 3:07 to play. Gallagher also set up Tyler Toffoli’s tying goal 6:11 into the third period.

— The Senators won for just the third time in 16 games this season as Brady Tkachuk (kah-CHUHK’) tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining in a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Evgenii Dadonov (dah-DAH’-nahv) also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves to get the win.

— The Canucks’ six-game losing streak is over after Elias (eh-LEE’-uhs) Pettersson scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:11 remaining in a 2-1 decision over the Flames. Quinn Hughes also tallied, Brandon Sutter added an empty-netter and Thatcher Demko needed to make just 18 saves to get the victory.

NHL NEWS-LARSSON

Coyotes’ Larsson suspended

UNDATED (AP) _Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson has been suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis’ 4-1 victory on Friday night.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Ryan Dzingel (duh-ZIHN’-gul) is back with the Senators after being acquired from the Hurricanes for forwards Alex Galchenyuk (gal-CHEHN’-yuhk) and Cedric Paquette. Dzingel has 171 points in 343 career NHL games with Ottawa, Columbus and Carolina. Galchenyuk scored one goal in eight games for the Senators, while Paquette had one goal in nine games.

— The Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve. Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR due to a lower-body injury.

— Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi (pool-YAHR’-vee) is eligible to resume all team activities after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Thursday. The team said Saturday he has met all requirements and was to be on the ice for practice Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Mets’ Lugo needs elbow surgery

UNDATED (AP) — The Mets’ pitching staff has taken a hit before the start of spring training. The team says right-hander Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery.

A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the season. Lugo will not throw for six weeks following surgery and will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That means he won’t be game ready until well into the season.

In other MLB news:

— St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta hurler Mike Soroka (sah-ROH’-kah) won their salary arbitration cases, while Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost with a raise much lower than he was seeking. Players and teams have split six decisions.

— Left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Mariners. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press the 32-year-old lefty has accepted a one-year, $8.5 million deal with Seattle.

— A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Asdrúbal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera pending a physical. The 35-year-old is a two-time All-Star who was with the Nationals in 2020, batting .242 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season.

— Matt Harvey will try to revive his career with the Orioles after accepting a minor league pact.

— A person familiar with the deals tells The Associated Press that well-traveled pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with the Rays pending physicals.

— Outfielder Jay Bruce has agreed to a minor league contract with the Yankees and will try to win a job at big league spring training.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Serena among Day 7 winners at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams has returned to the Australian Open quarterfinals by getting past No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

The 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory put Williams one step closer to her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title overall and eighth championship at Melbourne Park.

Her most recent major trophy came at the Australian Open in 2017.

Eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has beaten Milos Raonic (MEE’-lohsh ROW’-nihch) in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals and register his 300th win in a Grand Slam match. Top-ranked Djokovic is just the second player to reach the 300 milestone after Roger Federer.

Djokovic hurt a stomach muscle when he fell during his third-round victory over Taylor Fritz and he skipped practice on Saturday. There were concerns he wouldn’t recover in time for his match against Raonic but the defending champion went onto Rod Laver Arena without showing any noticeable signs of trouble.

The 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win extended Djokovic’s unbeaten streak to 12 straight against Raonic.

Also at Melbourne:

— Simona Halep has advanced to a quarterfinal match against Serena Williams at the Australian Open after beating French Open champion Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

— Third seed Naomi Osaka fought off two match points and came back to eliminate Garbiñe Muguruza (moo-guh-ROO’-thuh), 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals.

— Unseeded Hsieh Su-wei has reached her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal at age 35, doing it with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

— Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv) beat third-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem) 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth time.

— Aslan Karatsev stormed back from a two-sets-to-love deficit to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and become the first man since 1996 to reach the quarterfinals in his Grand Slam debut.

— U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev has beaten No. 23-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

BOBSLED WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Double gold: Humphries finishes off historic bobsled sweep

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world — twice.

Humphries ended her international racing season Sunday by rallying to win the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones combined to claim on the same track last weekend.

And now, there is no question about who the gold-medal favorite is going into the Olympic season, with two medal events awaiting women’s bobsledders at next winter’s Beijing Games for the first time.

This is her fifth world championship and her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. Humphries is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home. If she is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months.

GOLF-PEBBLE BEACH

Spieth leads at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) will carry a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as he seeks his first title since the 2017 British Open.

Spieth was two back with three holes to play before holing out from 160 yards for eagle. Daniel Berger lost his share of the lead by going out of bounds on the final hole for a 72.

Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Knox, Nate Lashley and Tom Hoge are at minus-11.