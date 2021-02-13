Sports

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Day 6 starts with an upset

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Day 6 of the Australian Open began with an upset.

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSHS’-koh-vah) blew a 5-0 lead in the second set and lost to No. 25 Karolina Muchova (moo-KOH’-vah), 7-5, 7-5.

Unseeded American Jessica Pegula (peh-GOO’-luh) reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. The daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula beat Kristina Mladenovic (mluh-DEH’-noh-vihch), 6-2, 6-1. Next up for Pegula is No. 5 Elina Svitolina, who ousted Yulia Putintseva, 6-4, 6-0.

American Jennifer Brady joined Pegula in the round of 16 by beating qualifier Kaja Juvan, 6-1, 6-3. Brady next takes on No. 28 Donna Vekic, who rallied to beat Kaia Kanepi, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Ash Barty took another step toward winning her home major. The top-seeded Australian beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the third straight year.

Elise Mertens continued her winning start to 2021 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic.

On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Cameron Norrie. The No. 2-ranked Nadal reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips. He will next play No. 16 Fabio Fognini (FAH’-bee-oh fohn-YEE’-nee), who had a straight-set win over 21st-seeded Alex de Minaur. Minaur was Australia’s last hope in the men’s draw.

Fourth-seeded Daniil (dah-NIHL’) Medvedev achieved a career first by reaching the Round of 16 at Melbourne. Medvedev was 0-6 in five-setters before a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 win over Filip Krajinovic.

Seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev stayed on course for quarterfinal match against ATP Cup-winning teammate Medvedev with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 third-round win over 39-year-old Feliciano Lopez.

American Mackenzie McDonald matched his best Grand Slam result by winning his third-round match in straight sets, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Lloyd Harris.

Novak Djokovic’s (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich-ehz) bid for a ninth Australian Open championship has been thrown into doubt after he took a fall during a five-set victory in the third round. The top-ranked Djokovic says he tore a muscle and might not be able to play his next match.

Djokovic seemed to be cruising along to a 17th consecutive win when his left foot gave out from under him as he tried to change directions early in the third set against Taylor Fritz.

Day 6 play took place without spectators due to a lockdown imposed by local authorities in response to a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases linked to Melbourne’s hotel quarantine system.

MLB-METS-LUGO

Mets’ Lugo needs elbow surgery, will miss start of season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets’ pitching staff has taken a hit before the start of spring training. The team says right-hander Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery.

A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the season. His operation is scheduled for Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. He won’t be game ready until well into the season.

Lugo moved into the rotation in mid-August last season. He was one of the most durable relievers in 2019.

SKIING WORLDS-WOMEN’S DOWNHILL

Suter wins downhill for her 1st gold at worlds

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Corinne Suter has ended Switzerland’s 32-year wait for a women’s downhill world title. She won her fourth straight medal at a major championship Saturday, but her first gold.

Teammate Lara Gut-Behrami led for most of her run but dropped to third. Gut-Behrami had beaten Suter to gold in Thursday’s super-G. Kira Weidle finished a career-best second for silver to win the second medal for Germany this week.

American Breezy Johnson finished ninth after nearly skiing out early in her run. Sofia Goggia missed the race with a knee injury after dominating the World Cup downhill season. Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race to train for upcoming events.