Regional Sports
Published 8:28 pm

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 44, Veritas Prep 39

Ash Fork 48, Fredonia 36

Buckeye 72, American Leadership-Queen Creek 62

Casteel High School 71, Phoenix Horizon 60

Chandler Prep 58, NFL YET College Prep Academy 42

Cottonwood Mingus 58, Phoenix Goldwater 57

El Capitan 80, Salome 20

El Mirage Dysart 67, Yuma 27

Flagstaff Coconino 67, Flagstaff 37

Gilbert Leading Edge 62, St. Augustine Catholic 60

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 61, Vista Grande 27

Kearny Ray 63, Duncan 54

Perry 65, Rancho Solano Prep 40

Phoenix Brophy 57, Glendale O’Connor 28

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 65, Valley Vista 60

Phoenix St. Mary’s 81, Phoenix Moon Valley 36

Phoenix Sunnyslope 72, Basha 57

Pima 56, Lakeside Blue Ridge 48

Rio Rico 69, Tucson Canyon del Oro 56

Sedona Red Rock 57, Glendale North Pointe 36

Snowflake 76, Page 69

Tempe Marcos de Niza 64, Combs 56

Trivium Prep 97, St John Paul II 11

Tucson Rincon 50, Tucson Sunnyside 44

Tucson Sahuaro 64, Tucson Cholla 50

Williams 97, Seligman 17

Winslow 59, Gilbert Christian 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bisbee vs. San Miguel, ccd.

Desert Heights Prep vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Miami vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.

Tucson Santa Rita vs. Tombstone, ccd.

Wellton Antelope vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 57, Veritas Prep 23

Casteel High School 77, Phoenix Horizon 32

El Capitan 32, Salome 21

El Mirage Dysart 50, Yuma 40

Fredonia 29, Ash Fork 23

Kearny Ray 47, Duncan 24

Lee Williams High School 45, Lake Havasu 5

Page 40, Snowflake 21

Phoenix Arcadia 54, Paradise Valley 37

Phoenix Country Day 56, Camp Verde 18

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 59, Desert Heights Prep 28

Pima 51, Lakeside Blue Ridge 39

Sedona Red Rock 92, Glendale North Pointe 14

Shadow Ridge 65, Phoenix Sunnyslope 59

St John Paul II 65, Trivium Prep 20

St. Johns 38, Show Low 36

Tucson Immaculate Heart 39, Patagonia 36

Winslow 61, Gilbert Christian 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Miami vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.

Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Santa Rita, ccd.

Wellton Antelope vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

