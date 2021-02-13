Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 44, Veritas Prep 39
Ash Fork 48, Fredonia 36
Buckeye 72, American Leadership-Queen Creek 62
Casteel High School 71, Phoenix Horizon 60
Chandler Prep 58, NFL YET College Prep Academy 42
Cottonwood Mingus 58, Phoenix Goldwater 57
El Capitan 80, Salome 20
El Mirage Dysart 67, Yuma 27
Flagstaff Coconino 67, Flagstaff 37
Gilbert Leading Edge 62, St. Augustine Catholic 60
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 61, Vista Grande 27
Kearny Ray 63, Duncan 54
Perry 65, Rancho Solano Prep 40
Phoenix Brophy 57, Glendale O’Connor 28
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 65, Valley Vista 60
Phoenix St. Mary’s 81, Phoenix Moon Valley 36
Phoenix Sunnyslope 72, Basha 57
Pima 56, Lakeside Blue Ridge 48
Rio Rico 69, Tucson Canyon del Oro 56
Sedona Red Rock 57, Glendale North Pointe 36
Snowflake 76, Page 69
Tempe Marcos de Niza 64, Combs 56
Trivium Prep 97, St John Paul II 11
Tucson Rincon 50, Tucson Sunnyside 44
Tucson Sahuaro 64, Tucson Cholla 50
Williams 97, Seligman 17
Winslow 59, Gilbert Christian 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bisbee vs. San Miguel, ccd.
Desert Heights Prep vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.
Miami vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.
Tucson Santa Rita vs. Tombstone, ccd.
Wellton Antelope vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 57, Veritas Prep 23
Casteel High School 77, Phoenix Horizon 32
El Capitan 32, Salome 21
El Mirage Dysart 50, Yuma 40
Fredonia 29, Ash Fork 23
Kearny Ray 47, Duncan 24
Lee Williams High School 45, Lake Havasu 5
Page 40, Snowflake 21
Phoenix Arcadia 54, Paradise Valley 37
Phoenix Country Day 56, Camp Verde 18
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 59, Desert Heights Prep 28
Pima 51, Lakeside Blue Ridge 39
Sedona Red Rock 92, Glendale North Pointe 14
Shadow Ridge 65, Phoenix Sunnyslope 59
St John Paul II 65, Trivium Prep 20
St. Johns 38, Show Low 36
Tucson Immaculate Heart 39, Patagonia 36
Winslow 61, Gilbert Christian 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miami vs. San Tan Foothills, ccd.
Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Santa Rita, ccd.
Wellton Antelope vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
