Robert Morris looks to sweep Oakland

Sports

Oakland (8-16, 8-9) vs. Robert Morris (4-11, 3-9)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris goes for the season sweep over Oakland after winning the previous matchup in Moon Township. The teams last played each other on Feb. 12, when the Colonials shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Oakland to just 37.7 percent en route to a six-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Robert Morris’ Jon Williams has averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 assists while Kahliel Spear has put up 9.4 points and five rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Moore has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Robert Morris has 58 assists on 90 field goals (64.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Oakland has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Oakland and Robert Morris are ranked at the top of the Horizon in terms of tempo. The Golden Grizzlies are ranked first in the conference with 72.3 possessions per game this season while the Colonials are ranked second at 71.8 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com