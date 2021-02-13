Oregon State looks to sweep ASU

Regional Sports

Oregon State (10-9, 7-7) vs. Arizona State (6-9, 3-6)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State goes for the season sweep over Arizona State after winning the previous matchup in Corvallis. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 16, when the Beavers shot 46.3 percent from the field and went 9 for 21 from 3-point territory en route to the one-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 16.4 points while Josh Christopher has put up 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Beavers, Ethan Thompson has averaged 15.6 points while Warith Alatishe has put up 8.7 points and 8.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Martin has accounted for 43 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Oregon State has lost its last four road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 70 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Pac-12 teams. The Sun Devils have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com