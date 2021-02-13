JMU looks to extend streak vs Hofstra

Sports

Hofstra (12-8, 8-5) vs. James Madison (12-5, 7-1)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison looks for its seventh straight conference win against Hofstra. James Madison’s last CAA loss came against the Northeastern Huskies 72-63 on Jan. 23. Hofstra fell short in a 93-89 game at James Madison in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Matt Lewis, Justin Amadi and Terell Strickland have combined to score 44 percent of James Madison’s points this season. For Hofstra, Jalen Ray, Isaac Kante and Kvonn Cramer have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 57 percent of all Pride points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Ray has connected on 36.5 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 29 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Dukes are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 11 times or fewer and 4-5 when they exceed 11 turnovers. The Pride are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 7-8 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: James Madison has scored 83.5 points per game and allowed 69.8 over its six-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is rated first among CAA teams with an average of 78.8 points per game.

___

___

