Wichita State looks to extend streak vs SMU

Sports

Wichita State (12-4, 8-2) vs. SMU (11-4, 7-4)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks for its fifth straight conference win against SMU. Wichita State’s last AAC loss came against the Memphis Tigers 72-52 on Jan. 21. SMU is coming off a 71-56 win over East Carolina on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: SMU’s Kendric Davis has averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists while Feron Hunt has put up 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Shockers, Tyson Etienne has averaged 17.3 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 10.2 points.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Shockers have allowed only 69.5 points per game to American Athletic Conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 74.5 per game they gave up over four non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 69 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Mustangs are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 2-4 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Shockers are 11-0 when they score at least 69 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mustangs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Shockers. SMU has an assist on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three contests while Wichita State has assists on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 74.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com