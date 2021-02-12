Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Doncic leads Mavs

UNDATED (AP) — Zion Williamson established a career high for points tonight. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, so did Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch).

Doncic poured in 46 points and the Dallas Mavericks withstood Williamson’s 36-point performance to beat the Pelicans, 143-130. The Mavericks’ point guard connected on three of four Dallas 3-pointers in just 93 seconds as the Mavs made 13 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter. Dallas matched its season best with a fourth consecutive victory and beat the Pelicans for the fifth straight time.

Doncic also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, while teammate Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) finished with 36 points.

Williamson set a New Orleans franchise record by making all 10 of his shots in the first half.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 16 of his 33 points while the Clippers were expanding a four-point lead to 12 in the third quarter of a 125-106 win at Chicago. Marcus Morris Sr. delivered 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Los Angeles seal the 13th victory in its last 17 games.

— The Pistons earned a 108-102 win at Boston as Saddig Bey (sah-DEEK’ bay) furnished 30 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Detroit is just 7-19 overall this season but 2-1 versus the Celtics.

— The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half of a 125-124 victory in Atlanta. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and eight assists, Keldon Johnson had 20 points and Dejounte (deh-ZHAHN’-tay) Murray added 16 in the win.

— Terry Rozier poured in 41 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had 20 with 11 rebounds in the Hornets’ third win in four games, 120-114 against Minnesota. Cody Zeller added 17 points for Charlotte on 7-of-8 shooting to help the Hornets deal the 6-20 Timberwolves their fourth straight loss.

— Julius Randle had 24 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks in their first win in three games, 109-91 over the Wizards. Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 efficient minutes off the bench in his second game for New York.

NBA-NEWS

Durant, Herro cleared to return

UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Durant has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets and will be able to play Saturday in his return to Golden State.

Durant missed three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons and faced a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus. The star forward continued to test negative during his absence and was able to return to practice Friday.

Tyler Herro was also cleared Friday to resume basketball activities with the Miami Heat. He had missed one game while dealing with the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to the pandemic.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bruins blank Blueshirts

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Bruins have the best record in the entire NHL after extending their winning streak.

Jaroslav Halak (YAH’-roh-slahv hah-LAHK’) made Nick Ritchie’s goal stand up as the Bruins picked up their fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Rangers.

Halak stopped 21 shots in his first shutout of the season and 51st of his career. He’s 4-0-1 with a 1.38 goals-against average in five starts this season.

Ritchie beat Igor Shesterkin (shehs-TUR’-kihn) 9:27 into the second period. Shesterkin made 29 saves for New York.

The Bruins lead the East Division with 22 points at 10-1-2. The Rangers dropped to 4-6-2 with their third loss in a row.

NHL-COVID-19 LIST

Stamkos, Lindblom, Laughton on COVID list

UNDATED (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is one of five players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list, a day after he was unable to play in a 5-2 loss to Florida. The Lightning had listed Stamkos as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Philadelphia Flyers now have seven players on the list with the additions of defenseman Oskar Lindblom and forward Scott Laughton.

NFL-NEWS

Watt, Texans agree to split in latest team upheaval

UNDATED (AP) — J.J. Watt has suddenly become an intriguing free agent signing to NFL general managers.

The defensive end and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise. Watt said in a video on social media Friday that he had asked for his release with one year remaining on a 6-year, $100 million contract.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Watt is the only player in NFL history to have 20 or more sacks and 10 or more passes defended in a single season after doing it in both 2012 and 2014. He’s tied for fifth among defensive lineman in league history with six touchdowns in the regular season, including three TD catches.

In other NFL news:

— Mike and Maurkice Pouncey have retired after spending a decade among the best centers in the league. The 31-year-old twins made the announcement Friday on their respective Instagram pages. Maurkice Pouncey was a two-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh. Mike Pouncey reached four Pro Bowls while playing for Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers.

— A group whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL has strongly criticized the Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer for hiring assistant Chris Doyle. The Fritz Pollard Alliance cited issues involving Doyle when he worked at the University of Iowa. A statement by the alliance says “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players.”

MLB-NEWS

Arrieta back with Cubs

UNDATED (AP) — Jake Arrieta is returning to the Chicago Cubs, after agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract that includes $1 million in performance bonuses, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with the 2015 Cubs and helped Chicago win the 2016 World Series, the team’s first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team. before spending the last three years with the Phillies.

In other baseball news:

— Left-hander Martín (mahr-TEEN’) Pérez and the Red Sox have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in Boston’s rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts.

— A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract to keep 2015 All-Star second baseman Joe Panik. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto.

— Mike Soroka (sah-ROH’-kah) has argued his salary arbitration case with the Atlanta Braves today. Soroka argued for a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million, while the team maintained the right-hander should be paid $2.1 million. The 23-year-old Soroka was 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts last season before tearing his right Achilles tendon while pitching on Aug. 3.

— Well-traveled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro has been traded by the Dodgers to the Marlins for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt. Floro went 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 25 games last year.

— Free agent infielder Brock Holt has agreed to a minor league contract with the Rangers that includes an invitation to big league spring training. Holt will get $1.75 million this year if added to the 40-man roster.

— Baseball’s Hall of Fame has canceled its traditional outdoor induction ceremony for the second straight summer because of the pandemic. Instead, there will be an indoor, televised event for Derek Jeter and other members of the Class of 2020 being honored. No new inductees were chosen for this year’s class.

— Major League Baseball has revamped its spring training exhibition schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to minimize virus risks. College baseball teams were dropped from the revised schedules because they are not subject to major league testing protocols. Also eliminated were split-squad games, which are traditionally used in the first half of the exhibition season to allow evaluation of more players.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Injury could force Djokovic to withdraw

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Day 6 of the Australian Open has begun with an upset.

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSHS’-koh-vah) blew a 5-0 lead in the second set and lost to No. 25 Karolina Muchova (moo-KOH’-vah), 7-5, 7-5.

Unseeded American Jessica Pegula has advanced to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating Kristina Mladenovic (mluh-DEH’-noh-vihch) 6-2, 6-1. Pegula will next play No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina, who beat Yulia Putintseva, 6-4, 6-0.

Novak Djokovic’s (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich-ehz) bid for a ninth Australian Open championship has been thrown into doubt after he took a fall during a five-set victory in the third round. The top-ranked Djokovic says he tore a muscle and might not be able to play his next match.

Djokovic seemed to be cruising along to a 17th consecutive win when his left foot gave out from under him as he tried to change directions early in the third set against Taylor Fritz.

PGA-PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

Spieth has first 36-hole lead since 2017

PEBBLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) shot a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill for a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger going into the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth was at 12-under 132, his first 36-hole lead since capturing the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. Berger shot a 66 at Pebble Beach by going 2-3-2 along the ocean, putting him two ahead of Henrik Norlander.