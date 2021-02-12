Tenn. Tech looks to end streak vs E. Illinois

Sports

Eastern Illinois (7-15, 4-11) vs. Tennessee Tech (2-19, 2-12)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks to extend Tennessee Tech’s conference losing streak to seven games. Tennessee Tech’s last OVC win came against the Tennessee State Tigers 74-71 on Jan. 16. Eastern Illinois came up short in a 76-64 game at Jacksonville State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Illinois has relied heavily on its seniors. Marvin Johnson, Sammy Friday IV, Jordan Skipper-Brown, Kashawn Charles and Henry Abraham have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has accounted for 59 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Eastern Illinois has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Tennessee Tech has averaged only 61.8 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Eagles have given up 72.2 points per game over that span.

