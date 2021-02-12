St. Francis looks to end streak vs St. Francis

Sports

St. Francis (NY) (5-7, 5-6) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (5-13, 4-10)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) looks to extend St. Francis (Pa.)’s conference losing streak to five games. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC win came against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils 62-59 on Jan. 30. St. Francis (NY) won 70-67 at St. Francis (Pa.) in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (NY)’s Travis Atson, Unique McLean and Chauncey Hawkins have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Flash have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (Pa.) has 37 assists on 65 field goals (56.9 percent) across its previous three games while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 41 of 88 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.

