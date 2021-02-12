Shuler, Ole Miss visit S. Carolina

Sports

Mississippi (11-8, 6-6) vs. South Carolina (5-8, 3-6)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Devontae Shuler and Mississippi will go up against AJ Lawson and South Carolina. The senior Shuler has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Lawson, a junior, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Carolina’s Lawson has averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while Keyshawn Bryant has put up 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Rebels, Shuler has averaged 15.5 points while Romello White has put up 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 76.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed in non-conference play.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 35.3 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: South Carolina is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Gamecocks are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 0-8 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Rebels are 5-0 when converting on at least 76.9 percent of its free throws and 6-8 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Rebels 10th among Division I teams. The South Carolina offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gamecocks 258th, nationally).

