Quinnipiac seeks revenge on Canisius

Canisius (4-3, 4-3) vs. Quinnipiac (5-8, 3-6)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius goes for the season sweep over Quinnipiac after winning the previous matchup in Hamden. The teams last played on Feb. 12, when the Golden Griffins forced 17 Quinnipiac turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times on their way to the 74-67 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Jacob Rigoni has averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats. Complementing Rigoni is Seth Pinkney, who is producing 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Golden Griffins have been led by Malek Green, who is averaging 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Bobcats have scored 68.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 63.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.MIGHTY MALEK: Green has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Quinnipiac has an assist on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three contests while Canisius has assists on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Quinnipiac defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.4 percent, the fourth-lowest mark in Division I. Canisius has allowed opponents to shoot 45.9 percent through seven games (ranking the Golden Griffins 275th).

