Phoenix takes on Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (18-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

The Suns are 8-4 on their home court. Phoenix is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.6 rebounds. Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 12.6 boards.

The 76ers have gone 7-6 away from home. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the NBA with 46.1 rebounds per game. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 10.9.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 23.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Embiid is averaging 29.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons is averaging seven assists and 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 47 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 44.6% shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (foot), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Abdel Nader: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Shake Milton: out (ankle), Mike Scott: out (knee).

