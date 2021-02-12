Mt. St. Mary’s looks for home win vs LIU Brooklyn

Sports

Long Island-Brooklyn (7-6, 7-6) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (7-7, 6-4)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s looks for its fifth straight win over Long Island-Brooklyn at Knott Arena. The last victory for the Sharks at Mount St. Mary’s was a 62-58 win on Feb. 23, 2017.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Eral Penn, Ty Flowers and Virshon Cotton have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Damian Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sharks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s has an assist on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) across its past three games while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 54 of 80 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Long Island-Brooklyn offense has averaged 74.7 possessions per game, the 17th-most in Division I. Mount St. Mary’s has not been as uptempo as the Sharks and is averaging only 63.3 possessions per game (ranked 341st, nationally).

