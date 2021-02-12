Montana looks for home win vs Weber State

Sports

Weber State (11-5, 6-3) vs. Montana (9-9, 5-6)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its fifth straight win over Weber State at Dahlberg Arena. The last victory for the Wildcats at Montana was an 84-81 win on Dec. 31, 2016.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Weber State has depended on senior leadership this year while Montana has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Wildcats, seniors Isiah Brown, Zahir Porter, Dontay Bassett and Cody Carlson have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Kyle Owens, Brandon Whitney and Josh Bannan have collectively scored 44 percent of Montana’s points this season.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 67.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 32.9 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Montana has 42 assists on 75 field goals (56 percent) over its previous three outings while Weber State has assists on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has scored 83.4 points per game, the ninth-highest figure in Division I. Montana has only averaged 69.6 points per game, which ranks 209th nationally.

