Collins, USF host Tulane

Tulane (8-7, 3-7) vs. South Florida (7-6, 3-4)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jaylen Forbes and Tulane will face David Collins and South Florida. The sophomore Forbes has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Collins, a senior, is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: South Florida’s Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Bulls scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jordan Walker has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Tulane is 0-5 when it allows at least 68 points and 8-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Green Wave have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 34 assists on 62 field goals (54.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Tulane has assists on 35 of 58 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Florida has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent this year. That figure is the 26th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Tulane stands at just 24.8 percent (ranked 260th).

