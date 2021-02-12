Bradley, Missouri St. meet in conference play

Sports

Bradley (11-11, 5-8) vs. Missouri State (12-5, 8-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Bradley in a MVC matchup. Bradley easily beat Valparaiso by 24 on the road in its last outing. Missouri State is coming off a 65-53 home win over Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Missouri State’s Isiaih Mosley has averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Braves, Elijah Childs has averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.7 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mosley has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. Mosley has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Bears are 4-5 when opponents score more than 67 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Braves. Missouri State has 45 assists on 77 field goals (58.4 percent) across its past three outings while Bradley has assists on 43 of 75 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Bears have averaged 19.9 foul shots per game this season.

